Sunny Deol Shared First Post After Dharmendra’s Demise On His 90th Birth Anniversary, Deets Inside

Today marks Dharmendra’s 90th birth anniversary, and also the first birthday that the legendary actor is not here to celebrate. Exactly 15 days ago, on November 24, the Bollywood icon passed away, leaving behind a lifetime of memorable films and cherished moments. On this emotional day, his elder son, Sunny Deol has shared his first post for his father since his demise, a heartfelt tribute that has touched millions of fans.

If Dharmendra were alive today, the Deol family would have been celebrating his milestone 90th birthday with love and joy. Instead, the day has turned into a deeply emotional reminder of his absence. Let us tell you that Sunny Deol brought out a precious memory from their personal archives, a video of Dharmendra enjoying the serene mountain valleys. The veteran actor is seen smiling peacefully as he admires the natural beauty around him.



In the video, Sunny can be heard asking, “So Dad, are you enjoying yourself?” Dharmendra responds with his signature warmth and charm, “I am truly enjoying myself, it’s very beautiful.” Sharing the touching clip on social media, Sunny Deol wrote an emotional one-line caption that perfectly expressed his grief and love, “Today is my father’s birthday. Dad is always with me, within me. Love you Dad. Miss you.”

The post quickly drew reactions from family, close friends, colleagues, and millions of fans. Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel commented with birthday wishes and called Sunny the sweetest and kindest person, extending her love and prayers for the late actor. According to reports, the Deol family had originally planned to celebrate Dharmendra’s 90th birthday at their Lonavala farmhouse on December 8. However, due to the emotional atmosphere and recent events, the family has reportedly decided to stay at their Juhu residence instead.

This year, the celebration has turned into a day of remembrance, a moment for the family to honor the memories of their beloved He-Man of Bollywood. Let us tell you that Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai in early November and was discharged on November 12 and taken home. He continued receiving treatment at home for the next 12 days. But on November 24, the legendary actor passed away at the age of 89.