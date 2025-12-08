Bigg Boss 9 Fame Roopal Tyagi Marries Nomish Bhardwaj; Shares First Wedding Pictures On Social Media

Actress Roopal Tyagi, known for Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and her stint on Bigg Boss 9, has tied the knot with her partner Nomish Bhardwaj on December 5. The actress surprised her fans by dropping a series of wedding pictures online but the groom was noticeably absent from her wedding pictures. Nomish appeared only in the photographs shared by Roopal’s close friends who attended the ceremony. Rupal kept her wedding extremely private, inviting only a handful of family members and very close friends.

The couple’s wedding reception is scheduled for December 8, where several television industry personalities are expected to attend. For the wedding, Roopal opted for a traditional red lehenga. Instead of wearing new or artificial jewelry, she chose to adorn herself with her mother’s ornaments. Dressed in gold jewelry, the actress looked radiant in her bridal look.

Roopal revealed that she wore her mother’s necklace, earrings, bangles, and hand ornaments, making her bridal ensemble deeply emotional and meaningful. The belt on her lehenga featured a special personalized touch as her and her husband’s names were written as #RooNom. Roopal and Nomish met two years ago through a mutual friend in Mumbai. Nomish currently works behind the camera in animation and is based in Los Angeles.

Before Nomish, Roopal was in the news for her turbulent relationship with co-actor Ankit Gera. At the time, Ankit was also dating actress Adah Khan, which later led to accusations of cheating from both women. In a 2014, Roopal opened up about the situation, revealing that Ankit had claimed to have ended things with Adah before proposing to her. However, she later found him getting close to Adah again at a party.

When confronted by the actress, Ankit allegedly told her that Adah wanted to reconcile to him. Eventually, both Roopal and Adah realized that they were being misled by Ankit. Despite cutting ties, Ankit reportedly restarted communication with both women separately until Roopal discovered the truth once more. Feeling betrayed, she admitted that she eventually slapped him for cheating both these actresses again.