Rekha Pushes Fan at Mumbai Airport, Netizens Compare Her to Jaya Bachchan, Calls Her “Jaya Bachchan 2.0”

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha, known for her grace and timeless charm, has unexpectedly landed in controversy after a video of her from Mumbai airport went viral. The clip, shared by paparazzi has sparked a heated debate online, with many users comparing her recent behavior to that of Jaya Bachchan, who is often criticized for her unfriendly interactions with paparazzi and fans.

Rekha

Rekha Pushes A Fan

In the widely shared video, Rekha can be seen exiting the airport along with her long-time secretary, Farzana. As the legendary actress made her way out, a woman approached her, hoping to take a picture. However, when the fan got too close, Rekha gently pushed her away and continued walking with a smile. The surprised fan kept following the actress and requested Farzana for a photo, but the request was denied.

Rekha

Rekha, dressed in her signature elegant style and sporting sindoor in her hair, did not stop to pose for the paparazzi either. She simply waved and walked towards her car, leaving many bystanders stunned. The video has quickly ignited social media, with several users expressing disappointment over Rekha’s behavior. Many compared her conduct to that of Jaya Bachchan, who is often trolled for her stern attitude toward media and fans.

Rekha

Some defended the actress, saying celebrities deserve personal space, especially in crowded places like airports. But many argued that the woman simply wanted a picture and Rekha could have handled the situation more politely. Rekha has long been admired for her warm, humble, and graceful public persona. Unlike many stars, she rarely courts controversy or displays irritation in public spaces. This unexpected action contrasted sharply with her usual demeanor, surprising many longtime admirers.

Rekhaji And Jaya Bachchan

Let us tell you that Jaya Bachchan has always been in the news for mistreating people at several incidents. She has been witnessed pushing away people who were trying to get pictures clicked with her. And most importantly recently she slammed and lashed out at media in a interview and revealed that she is frustrated with media’s intrusive behaviour and sparked a heated debate.