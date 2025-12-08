Bigg Boss 19 Finalist Tanya Mittal Breaks Silence On Being Trolled For Crying After Finale, Calls Herself “Lonely & Lost” 

Bigg Boss 19 has wrapped up, but the drama outside the house is far from over. Tanya Mittal, one of the top 4 finalists of the season, has finally spoken after stepping out of the reality show and her statements have taken everyone by surprise. Known for her confidence and bold claims inside the house, Tanya had repeatedly said that she would hold Salman Khan’s hand during the finale and lift the coveted trophy. She had also promised fans that her friendship with Neelam Giri would continue even after the show.

However, now her tone has completely changed. From emotional outbursts to sharp reactions, Tanya has opened up about her journey, friendships, and even the winner Gaurav Khanna, and her words have sparked controversy on social media. In a candid conversation with one of the media houses, Tanya revealed the emotional turmoil she faced inside the Bigg Boss house. She admitted that despite forming a bond with Neelam Giri, she ended up feeling deeply hurt.

She said, “I told everyone I loved Neelam, but my heart is the most hurt. I’m not lying about this. Everyone yelled at me at some point. They made me feel bad. Neelam even asked me if I was lying and called it a game plan. I think I only made one real friend Kalpu Kaka. Bigg Boss didn’t even let me bring him out of the house.” Tanya further revealed that she often felt so isolated that she ended up talking to inanimate objects.

Tanya said, “I felt very lonely in the house. I still feel the same here… lonely and lost.” Getting more emotional, Tanya added that the show was mentally exhausting for her, “I cried a lot on the show. No one can fake cry that much. I cannot tell you that any moment gave me happiness. Every morning I woke up to a new challenge. Every day I was called fake and phony for things I’ve done since childhood.”