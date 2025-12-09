Dhurandhar Fame Sara Arjun Pens Emotional Note for Ranveer Singh, Actor Responds With A Emotional Comment

The film Dhurandhar, released in theatres on December 5, is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. With glowing reviews pouring in for the performances and gripping storytelling, the movie has quickly become one of the most talked-about releases of the season. While the film boasts several notable names, it has also marked the Bollywood lead debut of actress Sara Arjun, who has won praise for her impactful performance.

Amid the film’s success, Sara Arjun shared a heartfelt post dedicated to her co-star Ranveer Singh, expressing her admiration and gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. The emotional note touched many fans—and even prompted a warm reaction from Ranveer himself. On Monday, December 8, Sara posted a series of pictures with Ranveer Singh and her co-stars, recalling her memorable journey while filming Dhurandhar.

In her touching message, she wrote, “My words will probably never fully express my feelings, but I’ll still try. They say a true actor is almost supernatural, incredibly capable, fearless, and passionate, and Ranveer, you are exactly that. The world sees your talent, but I got to witness your generosity, sensitivity, and brilliance up close every single day.”

Continuing her note, she praised Ranveer’s uplifting nature and said, “You always encourage everyone and provide support during difficult times. And you keep everyone laughing. That’s because you consider others’ happiness as your own.” Sara added that she learned invaluable lessons while working with him, “You have always shown how success goes hand in hand with humility. You poured your heart and soul into Dhurandhar. You made every scene so spectacular that it seems difficult to surpass it now.”

Calling her debut alongside Ranveer the greatest honor of her life, she concluded, “When you appear on screen, everyone is left speechless. I am so proud of you. I will always pray for you. A heartfelt thank you for your art and for the wonderful person I know you to be.” In true Ranveer style, the actor responded with warmth and affection. Commenting on Sara’s post, he wrote, “Stop it… you crazy girl… you’ll make me cry! Enjoy this moment. The world is yours. Nobody can stop you. You are blessed. When you win, I win too.” Ranveer’s reply has been winning the internet, with fans appreciating the mutual love and camaraderie between the stars.