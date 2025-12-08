Kiara Advani Makes First Public Appearance After Childbirth; Shares Update on Baby Girl Saraayah Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has finally made her first public appearance nearly six months after giving birth to her beloved daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15, 2025. Fans had been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the new mom, and the latest viral videos across social media have certainly made their day. As soon as Kiara stepped out, paparazzi surrounded her, and the actress greeted them with her signature warm smile.

Interestingly, fans on social media are amazed at how Kiara looks just as radiant, fit, and stunning as she did before pregnancy. Many fans even commented on the post that her glow seems to have doubled since becoming a mother. During her brief interaction with the paparazzi, Kiara was asked about her daughter, Saraayah Malhotra. The actress happily responded that her baby girl is perfectly fine.

Though the couple has kept their daughter away from media attention, Kiara’s update has left fans delighted. Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The wedding was attended only by close friends and family, followed by two separate receptions, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai for relatives and Bollywood colleagues.

The couple has remained one of Bollywood’s most adored pairs ever since. On the professional front, Kiara is gearing up for her next big release after War 2. The actress will be seen in the much-anticipated film Toxic starring Yash, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. Directed and written by Yash along with Geetu Mohandas, the film is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English.

Toxic is expected to be a massive pan-India release, scheduled to hit theatres in six languages on March 19, 2026. Kiara Advani’s first appearance after becoming a mother has left her fans thrilled. Her glowing look, positive energy, and sweet update on baby Saraayah have only added to the excitement surrounding her personal and professional life. With Toxic lined up for release, Kiara is all set to make a powerful comeback on the big screen.