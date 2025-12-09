Hardik Pandya Calls Out Paparazzi For Snapping GF Mahieka From Angle ‘No Woman Deserves

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has hit back publicly at paparazzi after a video of his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, exiting a restaurant in Bandra, went viral. In what he described as an “inappropriate” and disrespectful capture, Pandya said the photos were taken “from an angle no woman deserves to be photographed from.”

The incident reportedly occurred when Mahieka was walking down the stairs in a chic little black dress. Onlookers and paparazzi waiting outside the restaurant recorded her, but the angle chosen for filming focused on a wardrobe moment, capturing more than just a stroll. That clip then spread across social media, drawing both attention and criticism.

Pandya addressed the matter on his Instagram story. He acknowledged that living in the public eye invites scrutiny: “It’s part of the life I’ve chosen,” he said. But in this instance, “something happened that crossed a line.” The cricketer called the footage “cheap sensationalism,” condemning the intrusion into what should have been a private moment. He stressed it wasn’t about headlines or publicity, “it’s about basic respect.” Pandya appealed to the media: “Women deserve dignity. Everyone deserves boundaries.” He asked paparazzi to show more sensitivity and empathy rather than capturing “every angle.”

This is not the first time Pandya and Mahieka have been under public scrutiny. Rumours about their relationship gained traction last month following reports of a private ritual (a Hanuman pooja) with their close circle. While some speculated about engagement, it was later clarified that the couple is not yet engaged. Before Mahieka, Pandya was married to Natasa Stanković; they have since parted ways but continue to co-parent their son.

The cricketer’s statements, especially coming from someone in the public gaze, have resonated with many. Critics of paparazzi behaviour argue that viral content sometimes crosses ethical and moral boundaries in the name of media coverage. In this case, a casual exit from a restaurant spiralled into an invasive spectacle for public consumption. As Pandya put it, “Not every angle needs to be taken.”

The controversy has sparked renewed debate around privacy, consent, and dignity, especially for women in the public sphere. While celebrities understand attention comes with the territory, many believe there should still be a line that the media must not cross. After all, a fleeting moment shouldn’t become fodder for exploitation.