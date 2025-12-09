‘Very Unfair’: Krithi Shetty Breaks Down Over Online Hate, Opens Up About Her Mental Struggle

Actress Krithi Shetty has spoken out emotionally about the intense online hatred she has endured, admitting that the criticism often leaves her feeling overwhelmed and mentally drained. Her candid confession sheds light on the darker side of social media fame.

Krithi recalled rising to fame at just 18 with her debut in Uppena, and how the rapid attention and scrutiny began almost immediately after. Speaking on a recent podcast, she broke down as she described the toll that trolling and constant public scrutiny have taken on her mental well-being. “There’s so much criticism and hate for things that are beyond your control,” she said. “It’s very unfair.”

She went on to reveal that, despite usually viewing herself as an optimistic person, there have been moments when the pressure from negativity made her feel lost and vulnerable. “I do tend to lose myself a little,” she admitted tearfully. For Krithi, the effect wasn’t just professional; it became deeply personal. The harsh opinions of strangers online often lingered in her mind, threatening her self-worth and peace.

Through those tough times, Krithi said it was her mother and close friends who stood by her, pulling her out of the emotional lows. She expressed gratitude for their unwavering support and said they reminded her that she is “much more than what I do.” That reassurance, she said, helped her cling to hope when negativity threatened to overshadow everything.

Her upcoming slate is busy: she is set to appear in three films, Vaa Vaathiyaar, Love Insurance Company, and Genie, reflecting a serious phase of expansion and reinvention for the young actor. Yet she admitted that fame came too fast and too early, leaving her with little time to build the emotional armour needed for constant public exposure. “Everything happened so fast that I didn’t get the space for self-assurance and love,” she explained. Small jibes and negative comments began to impact her deeply when they once would not have mattered.

Krithi also reflected on the emotional drain of acting and how the love and following of fans can quickly turn into scrutiny and judgment. She said that, as demanding as the physical aspects of the job are, it is the mental weight of constant evaluation that wears her down. She admitted to sometimes questioning her own worth and feeling insecure, a reality far removed from the glamour of the red carpet and on-screen success.

Despite it all, Krithi’s journey is not just one of hardship but also of resilience. She emphasised the importance of a strong support system, namely, her family and friends, in helping her stay grounded, recover her confidence, and move forward. She said she is learning to treat herself with kindness and understanding, and that it’s okay to feel hurt from time to time.

In a world where online applause and criticism come with equal intensity, Krithi Shetty’s openness about her vulnerabilities is a reminder of the real, and sometimes painful, human behind the celebrity image. Her courage in breaking her silence may inspire fans and fellow artists alike to reconsider the impact of their words and to show empathy rather than judgment.