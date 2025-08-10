Bhumi Pednekar Launches Premium ‘Backbay’ Water Worth ₹200 For 750 Ml; Says Pricing Aims To Stay Accessible

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has teamed up with her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, to launch Backbay, a premium beverage brand that debuts with “natural mineral water” sourced and packaged in Himachal Pradesh. Priced at ₹150 for 500 ml and ₹200 for 750 ml, Bhumi insists the water is “premium but accessible,” sitting between the most expensive glass-bottled water and cheaper plastic alternatives.

The sisters have spent two years building Backbay, setting up their own plant with a women-led workforce and a daily capacity of 45,000 boxes. Unlike standard plastic or glass bottles, the brand uses Gable Top Paper packaging with a bio cap — a first in India. “Our water is packed at source and untouched by human hands,” Bhumi says, highlighting that it’s rich in naturally occurring minerals and electrolytes.

While Backbay launches with still water, more products are in the works, including sparkling water in lychee, peach, and lime flavors. Self-funded through Bhumi’s personal investments since age 17, the brand aims to hit ₹100 crore revenue in four years and eventually find a place in “schools, colleges, corporate canteens, theaters, airports, hotels, and restaurants.”

Bhumi says the mission is also personal: “Every time I see a child drink from a plastic bottle, I want to tell them ‘don’t do that.’ If you have a choice, choose clean, safe water that’s better for you and the planet.”