Aamir Khan’s Family Responds To Faissal Khan’s Allegations: ‘Hurtful and Misleading’

Actor Aamir Khan’s family has issued a joint statement after his brother, Faissal Khan, alleged in an interview that the family mistreated him and falsely labelled him as mentally ill. In his recent remarks to Pinkvilla, Faissal claimed Aamir had once locked him in his Mumbai home for over a year, confiscating his phone, restricting his movements, and placing bodyguards outside his room while giving him medication. He said the family accused him of having schizophrenia and being a danger to society, describing the period as feeling “trapped” and “cut off” from outside contact.

The Khan family’s statement — signed by members including Reena Datta, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan, Kiran Rao, Mansoor Khan, and Imran Khan — expressed deep distress over what they described as Faissal’s “misleading portrayal” of their mother, sister, and Aamir. They said this was not the first time Faissal had misrepresented past events and stressed that all decisions concerning him were taken collectively, in consultation with medical professionals, and motivated by love and concern for his emotional and psychological wellbeing.

“For this reason, we have refrained from publicly discussing the details of a painful and difficult period for our family,” the statement read, while urging the media to show empathy and avoid turning a private matter into “salacious, inflammatory and hurtful gossip.”

Aamir and Faissal have had a turbulent relationship over the years, including a past legal dispute regarding Faissal’s signatory rights. Faissal has previously said that a mental health evaluation at JJ Hospital declared him of sound mind. The brothers last appeared together on screen in the 2000 film Mela, alongside Twinkle Khanna.