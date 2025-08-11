‘Move, A Kid’s With Me’: Salman Khan Warns Paps While Escorting Niece Ayat

Actor Salman Khan made a heartwarming appearance at the World Padel League Season 3 in Mumbai, accompanied by his young niece, Ayat Sharma. Videos and photos of the duo quickly went viral, capturing the superstar’s softer side.

In one clip, Salman is seen holding Ayat’s hand firmly as they navigate a crowd. Concerned for her safety, he told the onlookers, “Chalo chalo, bacchi saath mein hai” (Move ahead, a child is with me). Salman sported an olive T-shirt with matching trousers, while Ayat wore a white dress.

Another moment showed Salman watching a game with Ayat standing in front of him, his hands resting gently on her shoulders as he smiled at the crowd. His brother Sohail Khan joined him, watching as Sohail’s son, Nirvan, played a padel match with other participants.

In an especially adorable clip, Ayat—seated in the audience—spotted Salman and walked over, signaling for him to carry her. He lifted her into his arms, and she rewarded him with a hug, melting hearts online.

The event also saw Salman sharing laughs, chatting with attendees, and even winking at the paparazzi. His easy camaraderie and affection toward family drew praise from fans.

Family moments have been a theme for Salman lately. Just recently, he celebrated Raksha Bandhan at his sister Alvira Agnihotri’s home in Mumbai, with the entire Khan family in attendance—including father Salim Khan, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, Arpita Khan Sharma, and their children. A video from the festivities showed Salman smiling warmly as his sisters tied rakhi on his wrist, while his brothers also took part in the rituals.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Up next, he will portray an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan, based on the 2020 India-China border clashes in Galwan Valley.