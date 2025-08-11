Hansika Motwani Shares Cryptic Birthday Post As Divorce Rumours Swirl

Amid speculation about her marriage to entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya, Hansika Motwani marked her 34th birthday with a reflective note on Instagram. The actor, who has deleted all her wedding posts, shared a serene photo of the ocean and wrote, “Feeling humbled and full of gratitude. Wrapped in love, topped with cake, and thankful for every little moment.”

Looking back at the past year, she added, “This year brought lessons I didn’t ask for… and strength I didn’t know I had. Heart’s full. Phone’s full. Soul’s at peace. Thank you for the birthday magic.”

Hansika and Sohael married in a lavish Jaipur ceremony in December 2022, documented in the reality series Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama. Rumours of a split emerged recently, with reports claiming Hansika has moved in with her mother while Sohael stays with his parents.

An insider told Hindustan Times that living arrangements and adjusting to a large family caused strain despite the couple later shifting to a condo.

Sohael has denied the divorce rumours, calling them “not true.”