Netizens Comparing Ahaan Panday With Salman Khan For His Down-To-Earth Gesture For His Fans

Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday recently reached the public amidst the tremendous success of his debut film ‘Saiyaraa’. Ahaan met the paparazzi smilingly and was also seen greeting them. Earlier, he was wearing a mask on his face, but he removed it at the request of the paparazzi. Now, this video of Ahaan is winning everyone’s hearts on social media, and people have praised his gesture of the actor.

Seeing his simplicity, many fans are comparing him to young Salman Khan. Recently, Ahaan was seen alone on the streets of Juhu, Mumbai. The paparazzi were demanding a selfie with him, after which he removed his mask. In another video, a crowd is seen waiting for Ahaan outside the restaurant, and he is seen posing with his fans. After this, he listens to them and goes inside smiling.

Fans have showered love on this video of Ahaan. One user has said, ‘Ahaan’s smile at the end of the video is killer. They are slowly realizing that he is the next Bollywood star.’ One said, ‘Rockstar Krish Kapoor, you are fire’. One has said, ‘Mere Saiyyara Mere Superstar’. Fans have said, ‘Love you Krish Kapoor’. Some fans have said, ‘He looks exactly like young Salman.’

If we talk about the earnings of ‘Saiyaraa’, then let us tell you that this film has so far earned 304.60 crores across the country. At the same time, worldwide, this collection has reached close to 500 crores. Fans are very crazy about this film, and everyone has praised the actor fiercely. In the film, Ahaan is playing the role of a rockstar singer Krish Kapoor. Aneet Padda is seen with him, who is winning hearts in the role of Vaani.