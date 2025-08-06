‘This Is Not Just A News’, Urvashi Rautela Expressed Her Grief Over Kheerganga Cloud Burst Incident In Uttarakhand

Famous Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is a resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and was devastated by the horrific cloudburst incident that took place in the state on August 5. She released a statement on this tragedy and said that she will try to help the people affected by this devastation in every possible way. She also expressed grief for such a horrible incident that washed away villages in Uttarakhand.

In fact, two major landslides occurred over Dharali village and Harshil Army Camp in Uttarakhand, in which more than four people died and many were swept away. The cloudburst incident in the Kheergad area of Uttarakhand destroyed the village. All its videos went viral on the internet, which were terrifying. Now, actress Urvashi Rautela has reacted to this horrifying scene.

Talking about this, Urvashi Rautela said, ‘Being a daughter of Haridwar, every stone, every river, every breath of Uttarakhand is a part of my soul. Today, seeing the devastating flood in the Kheer Ganga river in Uttarkashi, my land, my people, my family… I am feeling such pain it is difficult to express in words. Houses were washed away. Roads, shops, memories, and dreams… everything was washed away in moments.’

Urvashi further said, ‘Families are searching for their loved ones, children are crying for their parents, and parents are praying for their missing children. This is not just news for me, this is my home. These are my people. To all the people of Dharali and all the affected areas, please know that you are not alone. I am with you. I pray for you. And I promise that I will use my voice, my reach, and my resources to help you. I request my fans, all the well-wishers of the country and the world, to come together and make a small contribution. Whether it is a verified relief link or a prayer, everything matters. It saves lives. Uttarakhand has always stood up after every storm. We will rise again. Our rivers may be in spate, but our courage is even stronger. I will personally work with local organisations and officers to ensure that help reaches those in need.’