‘Why Don’t You Look At Intelligence’, Shilpa Shetty Took A Dig At Shamita For Only Focusing On Body Before Dating

Kapil Sharma’s comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is entertaining the fans again with quick punch lines. Now to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ brings together two of Bollywood’s most loved sisters, Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, along with Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. A promo of the episode leaked on social media promises a lot of laughter and sibling banter, with the guests teasing each other in a funny way.

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

In the promo video of the show, Shilpa Shetty makes fun of Kapil Sharma’s weight loss, to which Kapil Sharma jokes that he must have learnt it from her. He jokingly says that he is losing weight every year. When Kapil asks if Shamita shares everything with her sister, Shilpa replies, “She only hides boyfriend things from me.” Shamita immediately replies that she doesn’t hide anything anymore, and Shilpa says, ‘It’s because she’s single now.’

Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty

Kapil Sharma mischievously asks Shamita, ‘Varna waise toh aapko mard se pyaar hai na?’ To which she replies, ‘Yes, absolutely!’ Which leaves her sister in splits. Shilpa, too, doesn’t hold back and takes a dig at Shamita’s dating options as well. When Sunil Grover asks, ‘What should one look for in a man?’ Huma says, ‘Handsome, tall,’ and Shamita says, ‘Intelligence.’ Shilpa then turns to her sister and jokes, ‘But then why don’t you look for intelligence? You just look at the body.’

Huma Qureshi And Saqib

Meanwhile, Huma and Saqib enter with a huge rakhi to tie on Kapil. Later, Kapil is seen talking to Huma’s mother, who is sitting in the audience. He jokingly says, “I got married while waiting for Huma”, to which his mother replies, “She calls you brother from the beginning, and you should respect her; if you don’t listen then…” A shocked Kapil then says, “Can someone turn off her mic, is your mummy a goon?”