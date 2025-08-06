‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Kelley Mack Dies At 33 After Battle With Glioma

Actor and voiceover artist Kelley Mack, best known for playing Addy in The Walking Dead, has died at the age of 33. Her family confirmed the news on her official Instagram page on August 5, revealing that she passed away on August 2 in Cincinnati, Ohio, after a prolonged battle with glioma, a tumour of the central nervous system.

Mack’s television credits included The Walking Dead (Season 9), Chicago Med (Season 8), and appearances in FOX’s 9-1-1. On film, she played Alice in Broadcast Signal Intrusion, Wilda in Delicate Arch, and Ricky in the upcoming Universal. Beyond acting, she was also a screenwriter, co-writing several feature scripts with her mother, Kristen Klebenow, including On The Black, a 1950s college baseball story inspired by her grandparents’ time at Ohio University.

In a statement, her sister wrote, “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond. Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother Kristen and steadfast aunt Karen present. She has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of butterflies. She will be missed to depths that words cannot express.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a glioma is a type of brain tumour arising from glial cells in the brain or spinal cord. Symptoms can include persistent headaches, seizures, nausea, weakness, balance issues, changes in mood or cognition, and speech or vision problems. Severity often depends on the tumour’s grade and location.

Mack’s portrayal of Addy in The Walking Dead contributed to key survival and rebuilding storylines, cementing her as a memorable part of the hit series’ universe. Her passing has prompted tributes from fans and colleagues alike, remembering her talent, warmth, and creative spirit.