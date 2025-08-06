Disha Patani Making Fans Crazy With Her Killer Dance Moves On Shah Rukh Khan And Preity Zinta’s ‘Jiya Jale’ From Dil Se

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is often in the news for her toned body and amazing dance moves. At this time, the latest dance video of Disha has surfaced on the internet, which is attracting everyone’s attention, in which she is showing her killer moves on the song ‘Jiya Jale’ from Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s film ‘Dil Se’. This video of Disha is winning the hearts of people on the internet.

Disha Patani

Let us tell you that in the viral video shared by the actress on the internet, Disha Patani is seen giving a bold look to this song from the 27-year-old film ‘Dil Se’ by using a chair. Disha has given a different style to this song in black shorts. In this video of Disha, her dance teacher is also seen with her. Both of them look very beautiful while dancing together and are mirror copies of each other. People’s eyes are fixed on every move of the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress.

Disha Patani

Sharing this video with her fans, Disha Patani wrote, ‘Trying it for the first time, will keep practicing with the most se*y teacher.’ As soon as she shared this video, people showered a lot of love in the comment section. Seeing her dance, people are calling her moves killer. Some even wrote, ‘Very bold, it is difficult to handle.’ After the news of the breakup with Tiger Shroff, Disha was seen roaming in Mumbai with K-pop star Jackson Wang this year.

Disha Patani

After the video surfaced, news of their affair started coming. Wang, who recently visited India, was also seen on the popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. When the show’s host, Kapil Sharma, asked him about his romantic relationship with Disha Patani, the K-pop star said that they are just friends. Talking about the work front, it is reported that Disha Patani will be seen in a cameo role in Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming action film, in which Tripti Dimri will also be seen with him.