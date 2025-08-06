Do You Know Not Priyanka Chopra But Kareena Kapoor Was First Offered The Negative Role of Sonia In ‘Aitraaz’? Read To Know

The 2004 film ‘Aitraaz’ is considered a milestone in desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s career. The negative role of Sonia in this film took her career to greater heights. The film also featured Kareena Kapoor, who played the role of hero Akshay Kumar’s wife. But now it has been revealed that Kareena was first given Priyanka Chopra’s role in the film, but she chose the role of the heroine.

Let us tell you that film director Sunil Darshan revealed this decision of the actress in an interview and called it a big mistake for Kareena Kapoor for her professional career. Sunil Darshan told one of the media houses that Kareena was given the role of Sonia in ‘Aitraaz’. When she rejected it, Priyanka Chopra got that role, and it proved to be a milestone in her career.

Sunil Darshan said, ‘Many times, actors make wrong assumptions. In those days, negative roles were considered similar to vamps. Since Priyanka Chopra was cast opposite Amrish Puri in the role of his wife, it seemed more like a role like Shashikala. You know, like the roles that Sashikala or Bindu used to play in old movies. But with time, the story changes, and so does the perspective. And I thought to myself, oh my god, what a big mistake Bebo has made.’

Sunil Darshan further said, ‘But Bebo is Bebo. She always wanted to do everything easily. Kareena lost that role because she did not do that role. She chose the role of heroine opposite the hero. She could have taken Priyanka’s role also, but she did not.’ He further praised Priyanka Chopra that she took a big risk in her career by accepting the role of Sonia, because at that time, actresses were hesitant to do such roles. Sunil Darshan said, ‘Priyanka was at a stage where she was climbing the ladder of success. She was a hardworking person. She ran after what she wanted and achieved it too…and that role justified something that was not normal at that time, but it gave you confidence.’