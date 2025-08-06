An Actor Turned Writer And Director Who After Failing In Acting Directed Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che

There have been many legends in the entertainment industry who could not do anything in their career as an actor, but when they got behind the camera, they did wonders. While many artists joined proper schools to learn acting, many experts learned its nuances from their experiences and did better work. One of them is director Abhishek Kapoor, whose journey is proof that if you are passionate, hardworking, and honest towards your work, you can overcome any difficulty and achieve success.

Let us tell you that Abhishek Kapoor was born on 6 August 1971 and grew up in a very simple family, and dreamt of making a film. He is one of the few people in Bollywood who did not study in any film school, yet made a special identity for himself in Hindi cinema. He earned a name in the world of films with his own hard work and experiences.

Abhishek started his acting career in the year 1995 with the film ‘Aashiq Mastane’ with the famous actress Monica Bedi. After this, he appeared in ‘Uff! Yeh Mohabbat’. Both films were a failure. After this, he tried his luck as a director and writer, and in 2006, he made his directorial debut with the sports drama ‘Aryan: Unbreakable’ starring Sohail Khan and Sneha Ullal in the lead roles. People liked this film, but it could not achieve the expected success.

In 2008, Abhishek Kapoor proved his hold on direction to the world with the musical drama ‘Rock On’. This film became a new example of musical drama in Indian cinema. The story, music, and acting of the actors of the film were well-liked. For this film, he received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. Along with this, ‘Rock On’ was given the Best Story Award at the Filmfare Awards. In the year 2013, Abhishek directed the film ‘Kai Po Che!’ based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘The 3 Mistakes of My Life’. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkumar Rao’s ‘Kai Po Che’ was also shown at the world’s biggest film festival, Berlin, and was highly praised by critics. This film did great business at the box office. Abhishek received the Best Script Award at the Filmfare Awards for the film.