Netizens Comparing Ahaan Panday’s Cricketer Look With Virat Kohli In Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, Deets Inside

Mohit Suri’s recently released film ‘Saiyaraa’ is making a splash on social media. Be it the story of the film, the innocent acting of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, or the songs, everything is being praised everywhere. After the release of this film, a clip of it has surfaced on social media in which Ahaan’s character Krish Kapoor is seen as a huge fan of legendary cricketer Virat Kohli. However, after watching this video, people have started comparing Ahaan with Virat and are saying that this star kid has the swag of a cricketer.

While the makers of the film had to work hard to gather crowds in theaters for a long time, people have automatically flocked to the romantic drama film ‘Saiyaraa’ starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. At this time, the video clip of ‘Saiyaraa’ is trending on social media, in which Virat Kohli’s passion for the India-Pakistan match is clearly visible on Ahaan. Now people are once again falling in love with this glimpse of Ahaan.

After watching this video, people are saying, ‘Ahaan is our superstar’. One said, ‘This boy has tremendous potential, much more than what is seen here.’ Many people have started calling him Superstar Ahaan. Fans have said, ‘I liked this scene of the film the most’. Another said, ‘This scene and the finale scene are the best’. Some people have said, ‘Agreed, in this scene, Ahaan’s swag is visible, which Virat Kohli has on the field’.

Mohit has connected the cricket field and Virat Kohli so beautifully in this wonderful love story that everyone has become a fan of this scene. However, Mohit has revealed where he got the idea of this connection with Virat in the film and said, ‘I remember that I had told him that I was talking to him. I saw Virat Kohli once when he was just another new face in a nightclub.’