Dipika Kakar Was Accused of Converting Religion And Abandoning Her Daughter In Her First Marriage, Deets Inside

‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame Dipika Kakar had to face controversies and taunts in her personal life. On many occasions, she was insulted, but Dipika faced every difficulty with full courage and gave a befitting reply when needed. Dipika Kakar’s personal life was in the headlines from the beginning. First, she was accused of converting her husband to marry him, then divorcing him and abandoning her daughter, while she was also criticized for converting to Islam to marry Shoaib Ibrahim.

Even after seeing the wedding card, some people did not stop taunting the actress. Let us tell you that Dipika Kakar first married Raunak Samson, who is now a pilot in Jet Airways. He also describes himself as a musician and artist and has also worked as a cabin crew member, crew in charge, and cabin supervisor in Jet Airways. Before becoming an actress, Dipika Kakar also worked as a cabin crew member in Jet Airways.

According to some of the media reports, while working together, Dipika Kakar and Raunak Samson started dating each other, and then got married in 2011. However, it is said that Dipika’s family was against this marriage. This is because Raunak Samson was a Christian, but Dipika and Raunak got married. Some reports also claimed that the actress converted to Christianity to marry Raunak Samson. However, this could never be officially confirmed.

After some time, Dipika and Raunak Samson’s married life became strained. According to reports, there was a lack of coordination between the two, which became the reason for their divorce in 2015. Dipika then married Shoaib Ibrahim in the year 2018. However, they had dated each other for some time before marriage. Dipika converted to Islam to marry Shoaib and changed her name to Faiza. The wedding card also had this name instead of Dipika, due to which users criticized the actress a lot at the time of marriage.