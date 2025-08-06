From Controversy To Comeback? Priyanka Jagga Set To Re-Enter Bigg Boss 19 After Infamous Salman Khan Clash

Priyanka Jagga, remembered as one of Bigg Boss’ most controversial contestants, is making headlines once again — this time for a dramatic return to the reality show that made her a household name.

The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant was thrown out of the house in 2016 after a heated confrontation with host Salman Khan. The spat escalated to the point where Salman asked her to leave “his house” and publicly declared that he would cut ties with the channel if she appeared in any of its future shows.

Now, nearly eight years later, Priyanka has claimed she will join Bigg Boss 19, which premieres on August 24. In a Facebook post, she reflected on her past stint, writing, “It changed my life – but not all of it was easy. I had a fight with the host, Salman Khan. And I walked away… But now, out of the blue… Bigg Boss has called again. Yes—this season.” She added that she has healed over the years and sees this opportunity as a form of closure, not a bid for fame.

A few hours later, Priyanka confirmed she had accepted the offer, expressing gratitude towards the makers. “I’ve always had deep respect for those who give, who forgive, and who forget… The new season starts in just 2-3 weeks… and this time, it’s Rajneeti with a different energy,” she posted.

Back in Bigg Boss 10, Priyanka’s confrontations with fellow contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi drew the ire of Salman, ultimately leading to her eviction. At the time, she claimed she deliberately provoked her exit, saying, “I had to get abusive so they allow me to leave.”

Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM daily. The season’s theme, Gharwalon ki Sarkaar!, promises a power shift inside the house, though the contestant list remains under wraps. With Salman Khan back as host, Priyanka’s return is already setting the stage for one of the most anticipated reality TV comebacks in recent years.