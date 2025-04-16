Bigg Boss OTT Fame Palak Purswani Proposed By Her Boyfriend Rohan Khanna In A Dreamy Way In Mountains!

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame and small screen actress Pala Purswani has found love again in her life. Recently, she shared a video on her social media handle in which her boyfriend Rohan Khanna proposed to her in Cappadocia, Turkey. As soon as the video was posted on Instagram, it went viral in no time and started getting attention from fans. In this viral video, Palak is looking like a fairy, and she has been proposed for marriage in a very unique way in the mountains.

From her co-contestants on the show to her fans, everyone on the internet is congratulating her after watching this proposal video and showering love on her. Let us tell you that Palak Purswani came in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ with her ex-fiance Avinash Sachdev as a co-contestant. Both of them had a lot of fights in the show, because of which the couple later broke up. However, now she has found a new partner, who has proposed to the actress in a very unique way.

The actress has posted a video on her Instagram handle in which she has said yes to Rohan Khanna to tie the knot. Rohan Khanna also made her girlfriend and future wife, Palak Purswani, wear a diamond ring and expressed his feelings while being on one knee. While Palak looked very beautiful in a white halter maxi dress, Rohan looked very handsome in a white checkered tuxedo.

Sharing the post with her fans, the actress has also written an emotional post and talked about her childhood dream, in which she revealed that she met Rohan on a dating app. Let us tell you that Palak and Rohan have been congratulated by Mansi Srivastava, Prince Narula, Manisha Rani, Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Arjun Bijlani, Shiny Doshi, and other friends. Fans have also expressed happiness for the actress. Everyone has praised this dreamy fairytale proposal. Also, they are praying that their relationship never breaks. Both of them should always be together for life.