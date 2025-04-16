Sohail Khan Is All Set To Make His Comeback In The World of Entertainment As a Director After 9 Years

The Khan family has been dominating the entertainment industry for decades starting with Salim Khan working as a renowned writer. Salman Khan is already been in the industry for several years and has given multiple hits at the box office; however, according to some of the media reports, it is being said that the actor’s youngest brother, Sohail Khan is going to make a comeback in the world of direction after almost 9 years.

Sohail Khan

Sohail, who has directed films like ‘Auzaar’, ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Hello Brother’, ‘Maine Dil Tujhko Diya’, ‘Jai Ho’, and ‘Freaky Ali’, will be doing this new film with Sanju Baba in the lead role. Actor, writer, director, and producer Sohail Khan’s new film will be a full-fledged comedy, in which Sanjay Dutt will be seen along with his brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma, along with other stars.

Sohail Khan

Let us tell you that Sohail Khan has been away from the director’s chair since ‘Freaky Ali’. It has been discussed for a long time that he is preparing to make ‘Sher Khan’ with Salman Khan. But according to some of the media reports, Sohail has now started working on this new comedy film, which is currently in the pre-production phase.

Sohail Khan

The report said, ‘Sohail has been preparing for a two-hero comedy film for some time. He will work with Sanjay Dutt in it. Many meetings have taken place between Sanju and Sohail regarding the film, and both are very happy with the script. In this, Sanjay Dutt will be shown in a larger-than-life avatar.’ Sohail Khan has not yet decided on the title of this film, while the shooting of this film will start in the second half of this year 2025, and the story of the film is set in Punjab.