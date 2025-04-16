Akshay Kumar Urged His Fans To Watch ‘Kesari 2’ To Know The Untold Chapter of Our Country, Deets Inside

Famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Kesari 2’, which is releasing on April 1. This upcoming film is based on the story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, in which he will be seen opposite Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film premiered on April 15, which was attended by some influential politicians and some respected people. During this, while talking to the media, he gave a message to the fans before the release of the film, which is being discussed a lot in the media.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, ‘Kesari 2’ also stars R Madhavan and Ananya Panday. The songs of this movie have been sung by B Prak and Gurdas Maan along with other singers. The trailer of this movie has been well-liked by the audience and appreciated too. Now people are eagerly waiting for its release. However, after the premiere, everyone who attended the premiere praised this movie and has also asked others to watch it.

Let us tell you that while talking to the media at the event, Akshay Kumar has appealed to all Indians to watch Kesari 2 and said that they should watch it and learn something about the untold chapter of the country. The actor said, ‘I request all of you from the bottom of my heart to please keep your phone in your pocket and listen to every dialogue of this film.’

Akshay further said, ‘It will mean a lot. If you check your Instagram during the film, it will be an insult to the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away.’ Talking about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, let us tell you that British officer General Dyer ordered his soldiers to shoot at women, children, and unarmed Indians in Amritsar. People jumped into the well to save their lives, and many innocent and merciless people were killed.’