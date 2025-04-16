Bharti Singh Gave Befiting Reply To Paps For Calling Her ‘Ubali Hui Madhuri Dixit’ For Copying Madhuri Dixit’s Look

Almost every episode of the comedy cooking show ‘Laughter Chefs Season 2’ comes out to be very funny. However, it seems that the upcoming one is going to be even more funny. Some glimpses of the shooting of this episode have been shared on social media, in which every contestant had adopted the popular character of a Bollywood celebrity and had taken a getup like that. During this, Bharti Singh was also seen in the guise of Madhuri Dixit of ‘Hum Aapke Hain Kaun’.

Bharti Singh

But when the paparazzi called her ‘Ubali hui Madhuri Dixit’, the comedian gave such a reply, which is now being praised a lot on social media. Let us tell you that ‘Laughter Chefs 2’ had a Bollywood theme last month, in which Bharti Singh was seen in the getup of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. This time, she decided to become Madhuri Dixit from the popular song ‘Didi Tera Devar Deewana’.

Bharti Singh

When the famous comedian came to the set in a blue colored saree, a paparazzi body shamed her and said, ‘Ubali hui Madhuri Dixit’, but the comedian didn’t get hyper; instead replied to this in a funny way. Bharti Singh said, ‘Kisne bola Ubali hui Madhuri Dixit? Are dekho ye ubali hui nahi fried Madhuri Dixit hai.’ Now, the matter did not end here, and when the fans saw the video, they felt very bad for Bharti and lashed out at the paparazzi for this attitude.

Bharti Singh

A user wrote, ‘What a vulgar and insulting comment. She is beautiful and carries a saree well.’ One wrote, ‘Bharti took this thing as a joke in a positive way. She is a real comedian.’ One said, ‘It is not a good thing to make such a comment. You people should be ashamed.’ Apart from Bharti Singh, Samarth Jurel was also seen in the disguise of Shakti Kapoor’s famous character ‘Nandu’. Vicky Jain became ‘Rooh Baba’ and Rubina Dilaik was seen in Sridevi’s ‘Hawa Hawai’ look.