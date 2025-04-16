Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan Blessed With A Baby Boy After 8 Years of Their Marriage, Pictures Inside

‘Chak De India’ fame and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge and her husband, cricketer Zaheer Khan’s house have been filled with happiness. The actress has informed the fans for being blessed with a basket full of joy in a different way on social media. Actually, the actress and her husband are blessed with a baby boy after 8 years of their marriage.

Sharing the good news with her fans on social media, the couple has also revealed the name of the little prince. After 8 years of marriage, their dream has come true of becoming parents which made them quite happy. From fans to people from the film industry, everyone is congratulating the couple and wishing for a healthy life for the little one. Sagarika Ghatge married cricketer Zaheer Khan in a private ceremony in the year 2017.

Later, a grand reception was hosted for their friend and family, and now they have the happiness of becoming parents. The actress has posted two black and white photos with her husband and her newborn son. The photos show a glimpse of the child, whom Zaheer Khan is holding in his lap, and Sagarika has hugged him from behind.

Let us tell you that sharing the pictures on social media, Sagarika Ghatge wrote in the caption that she has welcomed her son with love and blessings, and named him Fateh Singh Khan. Talking about the Hindi meaning of this name, let us tell you that the meaning of this name is ‘victory’, ‘win’, or ‘winner’. ‘Fateh’ is also often used in ‘Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh’, which means ‘victory of God’. However, the face of this cute little baby has not been revealed by the celebrity couple to the people on social media.