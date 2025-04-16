Mushtaq Khan Revealed He Was Paid Less Than Akshay Kumar’s Staff In ‘Welcome’, Read To Know More

‘Mera ek per nakali hai, mai hockey ka bohot bada player tha. Ek din maine Uday Bhai ko….’, this famous dialogue from ‘Welcome’ is still popular among the audience, and people are often seen making funny memes using this. You must remember this dialogue from the blockbuster comedy film ‘Welcome’, which was released in 2007. Mushtaq Khan, who spoke this dialogue, has been a part of the film industry for the past 45 years and is a seasoned artist.

Mushtaq Khan

But in his recent interview, this famous actor has made a shocking revelation about the industry. He has revealed that he was paid less than Akshay Kumar’s staff in ‘Welcome’. Let us tell you that Mushtaq Khan made his acting debut on the big screen in 1980 with a small role in ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai’ and has worked in more than 100 films including ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Gadar’ and ‘Stree’.

Mushtaq Khan

He has been a part of more than 12 superhit shows on TV like ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’, and ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’. In an interview, Mushtaq revealed that his fees were fixed for the film ‘Welcome’ whereas the shooting took more days than what was mentioned in the contract. The actor said, ‘When we sign a contract for something, it is clearly stated that the shooting will take 20 or 25 days and our fees are also decided accordingly.’

Mushtaq Khan

The actor said that ‘Welcome’ proved to be a blockbuster, but Mushtaq Khan got very little remuneration despite the long shooting. He also revealed that his fees were even less than the staff of the star actors of that film. The film had stars like Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Katrina Kaif. When Mushtaq Khan was asked if he ever talked about this with Akshay Kumar or Anil Kapoor? The actor said, ‘I never talked about this with Akshay Kumar or Anil Kapoor. I went to them only for work, not for this issue.’