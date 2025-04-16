Amitabh Bachchan Shared Trick To Increase Followers On Social Media With His Fans, Check It Inside

Amitabh Bachchan is always in the news headlines for his personal and professional life. The megastar sits down to tweet and write blogs whenever he gets a chance, sometimes at midnight and sometimes during the day. While sometimes he shares funny incidents with his extended family, and sometimes he writes something that becomes a topic of discussion everywhere.

Now, Mr. Bachchan has shared a trick to increase the number of followers, seeing which users got crazy and are commenting tremendously on his post. Actually, recently on his X account, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed concern that his followers are not increasing and had asked fans some solution for how to increase the number of followers.

Amitabh had tweeted, ‘I am trying very hard, but this number of 49M followers is not increasing. If there is any solution, please tell me.’ On this tweet of his, fans suggested various tricks. But now the megastar himself has an idea to increase the number of followers. He wrote on X, ‘T 5349- I understood the trick to increase the number, speak less, write less!!!’

Now people are giving funny reactions to this post. One has written, ‘Sir, legends don’t run after numbers, numbers follow them.’ One commented, ‘Amit ji, post that video “Heera beta”.’ One user wrote, ‘Amitabh ji, do a collaboration and see, not just 50M, the whole internet will be shaken.’ One wrote, ‘Sir, write petrol-diesel once.’ Amitabh Bachchan previously had written, ‘T 5348 – Thanks to all those who gave many examples of help on how to increase followers. I am sorry, not a single method worked.’ Talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s film, according to reports, he will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’. Let us tell you that some fans also suggested him to post a picture with Rekhaji after which everyone held their stomach tight laughing loudly.