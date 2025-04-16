Urvashi Rautela Revealed There Is A Temple Near Badrinath In Her Name, Now Wants A Temple In South

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela somehow finds a unique way of getting herself trolled by people. Recently, she has done an item number in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer film ‘Jaat’. She is promoting the song very actively and giving interviews. The actress who was embroiled in controversies during ‘Daku Maharaj’ for her harsh comments on Saif Ali Khan being attacked in his Mumbai apartment is now becoming a laughing stock.

Recently, the actress has expressed her desire to have a temple in her name. She has said that she has a temple in Uttarakhand, and now she wants to build a temple for herself like other South superstars. In a conversation with one of the YouTubers, Urvashi Rautela said, ‘There is already a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. Urvashi temple. When you go to visit the Badrinath temple, there is a temple right next to it, whose name is Urvashi. And it is dedicated to me. Urvashi temple is there’.

The actress further said, ‘My only wish is that just like in the gap of about one and a half years, I debuted with mega star Chiranjeevi. Then I worked with Pawan Kalyan Garu in the film Bro. Then I worked with Bala Babu. Now I just wish that if he also has temples, then something should be done in the South for my fans as well.’

On being asked if there is a temple in her hometown, then why does she want a temple to be built in the South? To this, the actress said yes because now work is happening in the South also. So there should be a temple in the South as well. When she was asked where her temple was located? So the actress said that it is located within a radius of one kilometer of Badrinath, and people bow their heads there. They take blessings. Urvashi Rautela said, ‘People pray in the temple. And all these things are already happening. There is one in Delhi University also. So there are also people who garland my photo and offer flowers with prasad. They did everything.’ When asked if she considers herself God, the actress said, ‘Every girl is a form of God and every girl is a goddess.’