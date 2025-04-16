‘Not My Fault I’m A Star Kid’: Ibrahim Ali Khan Admits Nepotism In B-Town

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has opened up about the pressures of being a star kid in today’s digital era, where scrutiny and expectations run high. In a candid interview with Filmfare, Ibrahim admitted that while nepotism exists, it doesn’t make the journey easy, especially in an age where audiences are smarter and social media leaves no room for mystery.

“If you ask all these star kids, as you call them, they will probably think before they give an answer. I don’t have to think before I say, yes, we do have it harder,” he said, referencing how the public’s gaze has become relentless. “Earlier, there was no social media. You wouldn’t see stars in public… Now I can’t even leave the gym in peace.”

The young debutant also spoke about the baggage of privilege and the burden of legacy. “Yes, because of who we are and the background we’re from, we will get the platform,” Ibrahim acknowledged. “But having said that, you have to, to some extent, be good. You must have something in you to get that platform.”

He reflected on his family’s iconic lineage — sister Sara Ali Khan, grandmother Sharmila Tagore — and added, “It’s not my fault that I’m Saif’s son. I’m not going to run away or hide. I am this kid, and I am here. I want to do well.”

Interestingly, Ibrahim also credited Karan Johar as an early mentor, calling his work on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a turning point. “He believed in me when no one else did,” Ibrahim said, expressing his gratitude. “Yes, I wanted a commercial, seeti-maar launch. But in 2025, it’s not about that. It’s about the script and the director.”

As he prepares to carve out his space in Bollywood, Ibrahim admits the definition of stardom has changed. “I don’t think we’ll get stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or my father again. That era is gone. Now, you need the work to speak for you.”

With refreshing clarity and grounded ambition, Ibrahim seems ready to prove that while he may be born with a famous last name, it’s his work that will define his future.