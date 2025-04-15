Sharmila Tagore Calls Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Debut Film ‘Not Good’, Says Performance Didn’t Match The Hype

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has weighed in on her grandson Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan, which premiered on Netflix on March 7. In a candid conversation with Anand Bazaar Patrika, the screen icon didn’t mince her words, admitting the film failed to meet expectations — even if Ibrahim looked every bit the star-in-the-making.

“The film was not good, even though Ibrahim looked great,” Sharmila said, echoing the sentiments of critics and audiences alike. “These things shouldn’t be discussed out in the open, but at the end of the day, the film has to be up to the mark, and it wasn’t.”

Nadaaniyan, which stars Ibrahim alongside Khushi Kapoor, has faced a wave of online backlash since its release. While some praised the newcomers’ screen presence, much of the criticism was directed at their performances. In response, Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to show her support, highlighting the film’s trending status in multiple countries. His aunt, Soha Ali Khan, also chimed in with a note of tough love, saying that criticism should be met with humility and a drive to improve.

Meanwhile, co-stars Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj — who played Ibrahim’s on-screen parents — blamed the harsh commentary on the “eat the privilege” trend, with other industry voices like Sonu Sood, Hansal Mehta, and Karan Johar expressing disappointment over the trolling.

Despite the storm of opinions, Sharmila acknowledged the promise both Ibrahim and Sara show in their careers. But she didn’t hold back from pointing out the need for substance to match the style. The legendary actor, who made her own striking debut in Satyajit Ray’s Apur Sansar in 1959, remains a torchbearer for cinematic excellence — and clearly expects nothing less from the next generation.