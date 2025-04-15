Ameesha Patel Says Gadar 2 Betrayed Her Trust, Alleges Director Ghosted Her A Year

Despite Gadar 2 rescuing her from the brink of a fading career, Ameesha Patel has revealed that she walked away from the blockbuster with a sense of betrayal. In a new interview, the actor claimed that the version of the film released in theatres was vastly different from what was narrated to her initially — one where her character, Sakeena Ali Singh, was far more central to the story.

Speaking to Maniesh Paul, Ameesha said, “I agreed to do Gadar 2 because the climax had Sakeena killing the villain. It made sense, given he had executed her father. Sunny ji was also on board. The dialogues were written — it would 8have been a brilliant ending.” She then alleged that after shooting the film’s first schedule in Palampur, director Anil Sharma cut off communication with her for an entire year. “Two months later, I found out they had shot the climax without informing me,” she said, calling the final version abrupt and emotionally lacking. “Sakeena was the one who should’ve taken revenge.”

The actor also opened up about the lack of a formal agreement, saying she had placed her trust in Sharma, whom she has known for nearly three decades. “There was no contract. Even during Gadar 1, there wasn’t one. He told me to trust him. But this time, I wish he had kept his word,” she said.

Though clearly disappointed, Ameesha said she didn’t bring up the issue during promotions out of respect for the film. “Let bygones be bygones. I just hope Sharma ji’s conscience stirs. There’s karma — what you sow, you reap.”

As for Gadar 3, Ameesha isn’t closing the door but made her stance clear. “I’ve no problem with anyone, but next time, I want everything on paper — a bound script, a signed contract. That’s the only way I’ll return.”