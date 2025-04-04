‘Agar Film Hit Hojati Hai To Log Sab Bhool Jaate Hai’, Ameesha Patel Opened Up On Age Difference Between Salman And Rashmika

Everyone has noticed the age difference between Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the recently released film ‘Sikander’. Now Ameesha Patel has also expressed her views on the huge age difference between these stars in ‘Sikander’ and gave the example of the age difference between herself and Sunny Deol while working in the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha film.

Talking about the age difference between stars working in a film, Ameesha Patel said, ‘There is a huge age difference between me and Sunny ji… more than 20 years, but when the film is a hit, everything is forgiven.’ Let us tell you that Ameesha has worked with Sunny Deol twice in ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Gadar 2’. Both these films were very successful at the box office.



It is worth noting here that there is an age difference of 18 years between Ameesha and Sunny. Meanwhile, while speaking at the trailer launch event of ‘Sikander’, Salman talked about the age difference between him and the heroine. Expressing his views on the changes taking place in the film industry, Salman said in his special style that there is a difference of 31 years between him and the heroine of the film.

Salman Khan further said, ‘The heroine does not have a problem with this, the heroine’s father does not have a problem with this. After this, he turned to Rashmika and asked, that you do not have this problem, right?’ It is not uncommon in Bollywood for older heroes to romance younger heroines. If we talk about ‘Sikander’, then let us tell you that directed by AR Murugadoss, this action thriller was released in theaters on March 30.