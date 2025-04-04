Dipika Kakar Trolled For Holding Son Ruhaan In Lap After Leaving Masterchef Citing Serious Hand Injury

Small screen actress and ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame Dipika Kakar changed her name and religion after marrying Shoaib Ibrahim in his village Maudha. The couple is now blessed with a son, who will turn two years old in June. The actress made a comeback on screen after a long time with her appearance in ‘Celebrity Masterchef’. But she left the show midway due to an injury in her hand.

Now, when people saw her carrying her son in her lap and saying ‘Eid Mubarak’, they got angry and lashed out at the actress for lying about it. Let us tell you that Dipika Kakar was spotted with son Ruhaan in Mumbai. While getting out of the car, she wished everyone Eid Mubarak. During this time, she was holding her son in her lap and posing in front of the paparazzi. In the end, she asked her son to say bye and then gave a flying kiss to the paps.



Now people reacted to this video and lashed out at the actress. After watching Dipika Kakar’s video holding her son in her lap, a user wrote, ‘This dramabaaz’s hand was broken, right?’ One asked, ‘Her hand was broken, right? But she looks fine.’ One said, ‘Happy Navratri sometimes. Even during Navratri, her mother and she eat non-veg with great comfort.’ One wrote, ‘Why do we call her Dipika? her name has changed. Call her Faiza.’ One wrote, ‘Happy Navratri Faiza.’

Let us tell you that Dipika Kakar left the cooking show ‘Celebrity MasterChef’ on the Holi episode and said that she had hurt her hand and the doctor had asked her to rest. That’s why she will not be a part of it. After this, fans wished her a speedy recovery. But when she was seen cooking and doing other household chores in vlogs, people claimed that the actress left the show due to defeat. She was constantly coming into the danger zone.