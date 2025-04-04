‘Main Apni Favourite Hoon’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns Weight Gain Into Self-Love Statement

Bollywood’s eternal diva Kareena Kapoor Khan isn’t just celebrated for her stellar performances and iconic fashion moments — she’s also a loud and proud champion of self-love. At a recent book launch event for celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Bebo, as she’s fondly called, got candid about motherhood, weight gain, and the mantra that keeps her glowing: “Main apni favourite hoon.”

Known for her unforgettable characters like Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the fiercely independent Geet from Jab We Met, Kareena has always managed to strike the perfect balance between glam and grounded. Be it her Bole Chudiyan lehenga or her jaw-dropping size-zero transformation in Tashan, she’s consistently been a trend-setter. But behind the scenes, it’s her attitude — not the abs — that has kept her in the spotlight.

Speaking at the event, Kareena said, “I’m someone who has actually lived by the rule ‘Main apni favourite hoon’. That’s the only way every woman should live her life because self-belief is everything. If you reassure yourself every day, it just becomes easy to believe — and then others start believing it too. Not that it matters what others think,” she added with her signature sass.

The actor also opened up about gaining 25 kilos after delivering her second son, Jehangir, affectionately known as Jeh. Reflecting on that phase, she shared, “After Jeh’s birth, there was a moment when I felt, ‘Oh my God, I have to go back and do this all over again.’ But it was just for a flash of a second — I felt I was still looking fab.”

In a world obsessed with post-pregnancy transformation photos, Kareena’s message stands out: confidence is the real glow-up. Whether she’s strutting in couture or embracing motherhood in her kaftans, she’s still that unapologetic Geet who believes the most important kind of love is self-love.

From red carpets to baby burps, Kareena continues to remind us that being your own favourite might just be the best trend ever.