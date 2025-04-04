Tamil Superstar And TVK Leader Vijay Termed Waqf (Amendment) Bill an Anti-Democratic Act, Demanded Government To Withdraw It

These days, the controversy of the recently presented Waqf bill is making noise in the country. While some are supporting the bill, other sections of the society are against it. Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay has termed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 as an anti-democratic act and demanded the withdrawal of this bill. Vijay said that if the central government does not listen to him, then his party will join the legal battle for Waqf rights along with the Muslim community.

Let us tell you that Vijay said in his statement that this bill raises questions on the Constitution and the secular democratic foundation of India. During this, he also accused the BJP government of doing anti-Muslim politics. Vijay believes that this bill promotes majoritarian and divisive thinking and thus questioned, “Is this bill not a psychological attack on Muslims?” Also, he rejected the arguments given in support of the BJP.

The TVK leader appealed to the Center to listen to the voice of all democratic forces and immediately withdraw this bill since it is against the values of India and fundamentals. He also warned that if the BJP government does not do so, then TVK will stand with the Muslim brothers. Also, the party will also take part in the legal battle for their Waqf rights.

Apart from this, let us tell you that the governments of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka have also passed resolutions against this bill. TVK had also raised the demand to withdraw the bill in its recent General Council meeting. This bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by 232 votes against 288. The NDA called it in the interest of minorities, while the opposition opposed it by calling it anti-Muslim.