‘Nepotism Is Glorified In Our Field, I Would Have Been Somewhere Else Today’, Neil Nitin Mukesh Opens Up On Nepotism

Nepotism has been discussed among the audience and the industry for the past many years. Recently, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also opened up on nepotism. Expressing his views on the controversy and issue of nepotism, he has said that the nepo kid should be glorified more in the industry. Neil Nitin Mukesh spoke to one of the media houses, where he expressed his views on the issue of nepotism.

The actor said, ‘If there was any benefit from nepotism, I would have been somewhere else today. Sorry, nepotism is glorified more in our field, because as actors, whatever we do is noticed. If a doctor’s son becomes a doctor, he can be called a nepotistic kid there too.’ Neil Nitin Mukesh further said that if his daughter wants to become an actress, writer, or filmmaker when she grows up, then he can only teach her. Cannot hand it over as a business, but can hope that someone takes his legacy forward.’

The actor said that he is the grandson of Mukesh ji and son of Nitin Mukesh, and he is in the third generation and is carrying forward his name and legacy, because he was fond of acting since childhood. Also, the actor said that although his grandfather and father were in the same line, he knows how much he has to struggle for one film after another.

Neil said that being the son of a star brings more pressure, because you are always compared to them. Let us tell you that the actor has worked in films like ‘Johnny Gaddar’, ‘New York’, and ‘Jail’ in his career. He is the son of famous singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh. The last time the actor’s film ‘Hisab Barabar’ was released on OTT, in which R Madhavan was also seen in the lead role.