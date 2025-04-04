Fans Got Emotional Seeing Abhishek Malhan And Manisha Rani Together After 2 Years On ‘Game of Greed’

Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan has been in the limelight since he was seen in one of TV’s most controversial shows, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. These days, his show ‘Game of Greed’ is streaming on OTT platform Jio Hotstar. In some of the episodes, his brother Nischay Malhan came; in some, his sister Prerna and brother-in-law Harsh participated. While in some episodes, his comedian and YouTuber friends came. However, its grand finale was very special because his close friend Manisha Rani participated in it as a contestant.

Let us tell you that Abhishek and Manisha Rani’s bond was seen in Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ and #AbhiSha also started trending on social media platforms. Many fan pages were created for them, and they were also named lovingly ‘Abhisha’. Now both of them were seen in the grand finale of Abhishek’s Game Of Greed show.

Along with this, both of them also shared some pictures of the show on Instagram, seeing which everyone became emotional. Because for the last two years, they were not seen together like this, and fans were expressing their desire to work with them. Now, when Abhishek and Manisha were found laughing and pulling each other’s legs, everyone was overjoyed. Abhishek wrote in the caption, ‘The finale of Game of Greed is now live.. go and watch it only on Jio Hotstar.’

After this, the actress wrote in the comment, ‘How happy are you?’ 565 people replied to it and wrote, ‘Very much.’ Apart from this, Fukra Insan fans also reacted to this post, and one wrote, ‘Pinch me, I hope I am not dreaming.’ One wrote, ‘The best surprise.’ One wrote, ‘It’s been two years and the bond is still the same.’ One wrote, ‘I don’t know why I am getting emotional.’