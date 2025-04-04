‘Ranbir Was There For A Week With Alia, But Saif Didn’t Stay Even A Night With Me’, Revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan share a cute relationship and have always been a topic of discussion ever since they started dating. Saif’s love for Kareena was so deep that he got her name tattooed on his hand in Devanagari script. Despite their strong relationship, Kareena has also spoken about the challenges they face as a couple. The actress recently revealed how hurt she was when Saif didn’t stay with her in the hospital even for a single night when their son was born.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

During a recent conversation with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he took time off from work to support his wife Alia Bhatt after the birth of their daughter Raha. Ranbir said that he gave priority to his family and spent a whole week in the hospital with Alia and their newborn baby. He said, “I stayed with her. You know, I took leave from work for two to three months before the delivery. I stayed in the hospital for a week with her.’

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

However, Kareena jokingly responded to Ranbir’s love for the family and called him a loving husband. She then shared her feelings with her husband, Saif, and said, “It means you are a very loving husband. Saif did not stay with me even for a single night in the hospital when our sons were born.’ Let us tell you that Kareena and Saif got married in the year 2012 after dating for five years. Before this, they lived together as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Despite the 10-year age difference and criticism of the inter-religious marriage, Kareena put everything aside and laid the foundation of her relationship with the love of her life, Saif Ali Khan, who got divorced from Amrita Singh and had two kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have two sons, Taimur, who was born in 2016, and Jahangir, who was born in 2021.