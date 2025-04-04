Fatima Sana Shaikh ‘Dangal In South Industry’, Shares Her Casting Couch Ordeal

Fatima Sana Shaikh has once again sparked a critical conversation about the prevalence of the casting couch in the film industry. A resurfaced clip from an older interview shows the “Dangal” actress candidly discussing her experiences in the South Indian film industry, exposing how certain filmmakers and producers exploit aspiring actors under the pretense of offering roles.

Recounting an incident, she shared, “There was some casting happening in the South, and I sent my profile. After receiving it, the person asked, ‘Are you ready to do anything?’ I responded, saying I was willing to work hard and do whatever was required for the role. But he kept repeating, ‘You can do anything for your casting,’ over and over. I pretended not to understand, just to see how far he would go. Eventually, he got irritated and dropped the conversation.”

Fatima further shed light on the grim realities faced by aspiring actors, particularly women, who are often placed in uncomfortable situations. “When I was in the South industry, there were many small-time producers. At that time, we believed that getting a break in Bollywood required first proving ourselves in the South. Many producers openly stated that you would only get opportunities if you ‘met people’ and did certain things. They wouldn’t address it directly but would speak in vague terms, implying what was expected.”

The actress also acknowledged that such exploitation is not exclusive to the South Indian film industry but is widespread across Bollywood and the modeling industry. “Not everyone is like that, but we’ve heard of similar incidents from many actresses and even actors. There is abuse in every industry, including modeling. But wherever there is power, these things happen.”

As Fatima Sana Shaikh’s remarks continue to gain traction, her bravery in addressing this issue has once again brought much-needed attention to the long-standing problem of exploitation in the entertainment industry.