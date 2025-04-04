From Teaching Dance For Money, To Today’s Success, Terence Lewis Shared His Journey In Heart-Touching Conversation

Terence Lewis is one of the most popular choreographers in the Bollywood industry. His name reminds us of his famous dialogue ‘Chumeshwari Performance’ and his amazing dance moves. Recently, he spoke about his childhood days, in which he recalled the financial struggles he faced and what motivated him to work towards success that made him achieve the feet he is having.

In a conversation with one of the media houses, Terence Lewis recalled struggling alone in the initial phase of his career. He told how he started teaching dance to earn money, but eventually he realised his passion for it. Terence told how his parents told him that they would not be able to support him and afford his expenses. He said that he was alone in his journey, but he enjoyed it.

Terence revealed, ‘I was scared thinking what will happen, will I be able to succeed or not?’ The Dance India Dance judge recalled that he was taunted and said that he wanted to prove himself. Terence said, ‘At one point I saw my father being insulted very badly because my home was broken.’ The choreographer told how these incidents motivated him to make a name for himself.

Terence recalled, ‘I have seen my father pleading. He was a very proud man. I thought, ‘I will never let this happen to my father. I will work really hard. I will not complain. Whatever it takes, I will do it. I am happy that I got hurt. It did not let me sleep. My parents were poor, but my mother and father had good values.’ He revealed how values ​​were important for his parents while Terence Lewis was a famous choreographer. He became a household name after judging the hit dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance’ with Geeta Kapoor and Remo D’Souza.