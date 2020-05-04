Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s miserable demise has left everybody the nation over devastated and hurt. Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has worked together with Rishi Kapoor in a few movies and communicated his grief during the I For India concert over the actor’s passing away. Profoundly disheartened by the downfall of his 102 Not Out co-star, during the I For India show, Amitabh Bachchan pays an enthusiastic and genuine tribute to Rishi Kapoor and uncovers why he never met him in the hospital.

On Sunday, during the I For India show broadcasted live on Facebook, Amitabh Bachchan paid a sincere tribute to his 102 Not Out co-star Rishi Kapoor. During the live, Big B talked about Rishi Kapor’s excursion from being a youngster with insidiousness on his eyes to when he turned into an on-screen actor whose each word was truly credible. Controlling the tears in his eyes, the 77-year-old finished his tribute saying “he more likely than not gone with a delicate grin.”-year-old ended his tribute saying “he must have gone with a gentle smile.” In the live telecast, Big B began his tribute by recalling the day when he saw young Rishi Kapoor for the first time at veteran filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s home.

In the live, Amitabh Bachchan eyes turned teary as he talked about Rishi Kapoor during his last days. The actor stated, ““During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. ‘see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I’ll be back shortly.” Speaking about Rishi Kapoor’s last days at the hospital and explaining why he did not meet him at the hospital, Big B said, “I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face. But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile.”

T 423 – हर जगह ईत्र ही नही महका करते,

कभी कभी शख्सियत भी खुशबू दे जाती है। ~

Amitabh Bachchan sir pays tribute to late Rishi Kapoor ji during #IForIndia live concert.

Meanwhile, during the live broadcast, aside from thinking back recollections of Rishi Kapoor from his prep days for film Bobby at RK Studios, Amitabh Bachchan likewise talked about how the veteran actor had a decided and sure walk like his granddad Prithvi Raj Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned the names of few films he worked together with Rishi Kapoor on that were – Naseeb, Amar Akbar Anthony and the most recent, 102 Not Out.