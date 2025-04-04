Fatima Sana Shaikh Revealed She Had Worked With Aamir And Kajol 28 Years Back In The Film ‘Ishq’, Deets Inside

Fatima Sana Shaikh, famous for her role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in the film ‘Dangal’ in which she was seen with Aamir Khan, recently surprised her fans by revealing that her first film with Mr. Perfectionist was released 28 years ago. Yes, before ‘Dangal’, Fatima had worked with Aamir Khan as a child artist many years ago. Recently, Fatima told all about this romantic comedy film on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

On the podcast of comedian couple Harsh and Bharti, Fatima narrated the interesting story of her early career in which she mentioned a special scene from the 1997 film ‘Ishq’ where Aamir Khan’s character runs towards Kajol and repeatedly shouts, ‘Mara, mara, mara.’ Fatima said, ‘There is a scene in that film where Aamir goes and shouts like this, mara, mara, mara, and in front of him is Kajol, who has a baby girl in her lap… so that baby girl is me. Yes, that is me.’



Fatima Sana Shaikh

Bharti was quite surprised to hear these words of Fatima and said that she had no idea about Fatima’s cameo in the film. She promised to watch this film again to see that scene. Let us tell you that long before she rose to fame with ‘Dangal’, she had worked in films like ‘Chachi 420’, ‘Bade Dilwala’ and ‘One 2 Ka 4’. However, her breakthrough moment came with ‘Dangal’, in which she played a pivotal role opposite Aamir Khan.

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Dangal was a huge box office success, becoming one of India’s highest-grossing films and gaining international recognition. Despite starting her career as a child artist, Fatima had to face struggles in the industry and had to work hard to establish herself as a lead actress. After ‘Dangal’, she worked again with Aamir Khan in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and has also worked in films like ‘Ludo’ and ‘Sooryavanshi’. Currently, she has films like Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…In Dino’.