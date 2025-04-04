‘He Is A Goon, His Bharat Kumar Image Is Just A Pretense’ Jaya Bachchan Lashed Out At Manoj Kumar, Deets Inside

Bollywood icon, one of the finest actors and film directors, Manoj Kumar is no more with us. It is being said that the actor was suffering from cardiac problems, and another reason was decompensated liver cirrhosis. With the demise of the actor, people from the industry and his fans have been in mourning and remembering him in their prayers. While people are remembering Manoj Kumar’s journey at this time, an incident of a rift with Jaya Bachchan is also in the headlines.



Jaya Bachchan And Manoj Kumar

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan is one of those personalities who is known for speaking her mind openly. However, her frankness sometimes hurts people, and something similar happened when the actress called Manoj Kumar a goon. Jaya had said a lot to her co-star for his behavior on the set. In an old interview, Jaya said that her experience was not good during the shooting of the film ‘Shor’, which was a film directed by Manoj Kumar in which Jaya and Nanda played the lead roles.

Jaya Bachchan

According to some of the media reports, Bachchan felt uncomfortable with her gaze, and she kept asking to fix her clothes, which made her angry in a way. According to another source, she called it bullying. She said, ‘Manoj is a goon and called the actor’s ‘Bharat Kumar’ image just a pretense.’ Actually, Jaya Bachchan was angry with Manoj Kumar because she was not called for any trial show and called Manoj arrogant.

Jaya Bachchan And Manoj Kumar

On this, Manoj had said in his clarification that the trial show was held only for editing. At that time, the film was not even completed. He cast Jaya for ‘Shor’ after watching the film ‘Guddi’, and the character of the film was written keeping her in mind. During the shooting days of the film, Amitabh Bachchan was dating Jaya and used to visit the set often. Although Jaya never worked with Manoj Kumar again, Big B was seen with her in Roti Kapda Makaan.