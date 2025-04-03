Bebo’s Tea Talk: Kareena Kapoor’s Chai Moment Sparks KJo Banter

Bollywood’s favorite besties, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar, are at it again—this time over a cup of tea. A viral video circulating online shows Kapoor at an event, casually asking for a sugar-free cup of chai while dressed in a purple shirt and denim. The clip quickly caught the attention of Johar, who couldn’t resist pulling her leg.

On Wednesday, KJo, known for his playful camaraderie with the actress, shared the video on his Instagram stories, captioning it, “It’s her tea time!!! Bebo (sic).” In true Kapoor fashion, she responded with a witty comeback, reposting his story with a quip: “I should have asked for my cheese toast too (sic),” followed by a laughing emoji.

The fun banter between the two longtime friends, who have shared a strong bond for over three decades, once again reminded fans why they are one of Bollywood’s most beloved duos. Their friendship has translated into multiple collaborations on screen, making them almost inseparable in the industry.

While her chai request became an unexpected highlight, Kapoor also made another interesting revelation at the same event—her deep love for khichdi. She confessed that she could eat it up to five times a day, much to the dismay of her cook. The actress’s easygoing and relatable food preferences added to the charm of the viral moment.

Meanwhile, Kapoor recently made waves on the global fashion stage, walking the ramp for renowned international designer Vivienne Westwood. At 44, the actress stunned in a maroon silk gown with a thigh-high slit and off-shoulder detailing, proving once again why she remains a fashion icon.

From chai-time chatter to couture elegance, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to make headlines effortlessly, with Karan Johar never too far behind to add his signature touch of humour.