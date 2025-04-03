Swara Bhaskar Celebrated Eid With Her In-Laws In Uttar Pradesh With Husband And Daughter, Pictures Inside

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, who has been away from the industry for quite some time, has recently celebrated Eid at her in-laws’ place. She reached her in-laws’ place in Bahedi, Uttar Pradesh, with her husband Fahad Ahmed and her cute little angel. Several pictures and videos of the Eid celebration are going viral on social media. In one of the pictures, Swara applied special mehndi with Eid ke Chand on this occasion.

Let us tell you that Swara celebrated Eid at her in-laws’ place. Apart from her husband and daughter, she also got a lot of pictures taken on the terrace of the house with her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and other family members. In one of the pictures shared by Swara, she is giving fun poses with husband Fahad and daughter, while in another picture, she is saying something to her mother-in-law, hearing which she starts laughing loudly with a dupatta on her mouth.

The actress captured this special moment in the picture, which has made fans crazy. Fans and users are lavishing love on these pictures of Swara Bhaskar’s Eid celebration. Showering love on her, one has written, ‘Shubhanallah.’ Another comment read, ‘Take your sadqa utara, there are many people who want to cast an evil eye on you.’ Another wrote, ‘Mashallah, very good.’

Let us tell you that ever since Swara Bhaskar got married to UP politician Fahad Ahmed on 6 January 2023 in a registered court marriage, she has been the target of trolls. Many times she also became a victim of criticism due to her outspoken statements. Whenever Swara shares pictures or videos on social media, many people make hate-filled comments on them. Because Fahad is a Muslim and Swara is a Hindu several people accused her husband of ‘love jihad’.