Ronit Roy Opened Up On Becoming An Alcoholic, Not Having Money For Food, And Starting Security Agency

Famous Bollywood actor and small screen fame Ronit Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 27 with the film ‘Jaan Tere Naam’. The film, released in 1992, was a big hit, and it made Ronit Roy a star overnight and increased his popularity immensely. Today, even though Ronit Roy is one of the well-known and big stars of films and TV, he did not get work for many years after his superhit debut. Due to this, Ronit Roy drowned in alcohol and did not even have money to buy food.

Ronit Roy recently opened up about his difficult phase in one of the YouTube podcasts. During this, he explained which circumstances that forced him to open a security agency. Today, Ronit’s security agency provides security services to big Bollywood stars. Ronit Roy revealed that he started the security agency due to the hunger and poverty he had to face because of not getting work in the industry.

During the interaction, the actor said, ‘All the great steps I have taken in my life have come out of frustration, despair, and poverty. There was a time when my first film was a silver jubilee, and after that, I did not get any work. I don’t know why. I got frustrated. In today’s time, a silver jubilee is equal to giving a film worth Rs 100 to 150 crores. How can it be that you give such a hit film and do not get any work?’

The actor further said, ‘I did not get any work. I was very scared. I had to pay rent, feed myself. What will you do without money? So I signed the wrong films, which flopped. I again came back to the starting position, and I had no work. In that frustration, I got into alcoholism, and then everything got spoiled. My life went down the drain.’