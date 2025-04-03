Shilpa Shinde Left Her Home And Car To Take Care of Manoj Santoshi, Used To Sit Whole Day Outside ICU

‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!’ writer Manoj Santoshi recently passed away due to liver cancer, which was a big shock for the entire team and the fans of the show. Asif Sheikh recently talked about Manoj Santoshi and revealed that actress of the show, Shilpa Shinde served him a lot in his last days. Shilpa Shinde, who became famous by playing the character of Angoori Bhabhi in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain!’, remained in touch with him even after leaving the show.

Recently, Asif Sheikh praised Shilpa Shinde in an interview, and told how she left everything and stayed with Manoj Santoshi in the hospital for two months. Let us tell you that he praised Shilpa Shinde in an interview and said that she has a big heart and is of gold. She was looking after Manoj Santoshi, leaving her home and comfort.

Asif Sheikh said, ‘I went to the hospital for two days, and I have seen her. She used to sit outside the ICU. She used to go to the hospital canteen to eat food and roam around in auto rickshaws. Her aim was to bring Manoj back to consciousness in any possible way.’ Asif Sheikh said that when Manoj Santoshi died, Shilpa Shinde cried badly. Somehow, he consoled the actress and made her quiet.

According to Asif, Shilpa was blaming herself for Manoj Santoshi’s death. But he explained to her that she is not the cause of Manoj’s death. According to Asif, Shilpa Shinde had completely abandoned her house during her two-month stay in the hospital. Asif Sheikh said, ‘She used to drive a Mercedes, she left everything, and I told her that you are leaving everything and roaming around in an auto. So she politely replied that no, this is love for him.