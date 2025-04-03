Anjali Anand Revealed Her Childhood Trauma of Being Harassed And Kissed On Lips From 8 to 14 Years By Dance Teacher

Bollywood actress and ‘Dabba Cartel’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ fame Anjali Anand recently spoke about a traumatic childhood experience in an interview. During the interaction, she told how a dance teacher tried to destroy her life when she was just eight years old and told how her first boyfriend saved her from trauma. Anjali revealed that it was a dance teacher who was like family to her.

Anjali said that her dance teacher used to do dirty things to her. When she was further asked if he used to take her alone while trying something, Anjali said ‘yes’ and also told that he tried everything. Anjali said, ‘I didn’t know what to do. I was eight years old, this happened, right after my father passed away. He told me, ‘I am your father,’ and I believed him because I didn’t know any better. Then he started very slowly. He kissed me on the lips and said, ‘This is what fathers do.’

The actress further said that this went on for many years, and the dance teacher ruled her life. She further added, ‘He wouldn’t let me keep my hair open. He wouldn’t let me wear girls’ clothes. He would make me wear his old T-shirts so that I wouldn’t look good to others. When my sister got married and my father’s best friend’s son came to the wedding, he got a crush on me and started talking to me.’

Anjali Anand further said, ‘So all this seemed normal to me. Then I felt that I was just trapped. He used to keep an eye on everything I did. He knew what messages I was sending. He caught me talking to this boy. He used to wait outside my school to pick me up, and everyone used to think, ‘Why is he always there?’ But no one even tried to see why.’ She recalled that all this went on from the time she was eight years old to the age of 14. Anjali thanked her first boyfriend for saving her from all this.